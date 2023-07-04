Adjusting to a ‘new normal’ within the now-independent British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) while also looking to strengthen their roster for the upcoming season, the Merritt Centennials have made a number of trades and player signings, including two newly-allowed international players.

After a slow start, the BCHL offseason began to heat up a number of weeks ago for the Cents, as they began to look to the next season. Along with the hiring of Brian Passmore as head coach and Kevin Rabbitt as general manager, the team also recently announced a new partnership with a New England-based hockey academy.

Tim Lovell, owner of Lovell Hockey in Rockland, Massachusetts, will join the Merritt Centennials as the team’s Director of Player Personnel and Player Development for the upcoming 2023/24 season as a part of the partnership. Lovell, Passmore, and Rabbitt, recently hosted the team’s first ever international camp at Lovell Arena in Rockland, which lead to a number of signings.

One such signing is Ocean Fancy, a 2004 born defender hailing from Orleans, Massachusetts. Fancy is an even 6 feet tall, weighing 187 lbs. He had five goals and 14 points in 35 games with the Boston Advantage in the National Collegiate Development Conference during the 2022/23 season, and will join the Cents on the ice this fall.

“Ocean is a dynamic defensemen, a great skater, physical and a tenacious player,” said Passmore of the new signing. “He enjoys joining the rush and creating offence, while using his passing and playmaking ability to break pucks out of the defensive zone and in transition to go onto the offensive attack quickly.”

The BCHL’s new rules as an independent league means teams can now sign two European players to their roster, and the Cents have done just that. Alex Stepanek, a 19-year-old forward from Czechia standing at 6’0″ and 183 lbs, will don a red Cents jersey later this year. Last season with HPK u20 in the SM-sarja League, Stepanek produced three goals and six assists for nine points in 11 games. The Cents said in a release that Stepanek is hungry to score and creates plays for the team, and, as a competitor, is determined to win and show the BCHL, NCAA, and City of Merritt his skill set and work ethic.

Another international signing is Martins Kruklitis, a left-shot defender that the team called ‘highly talented.’ Standing tall at an impressive 6’6″ and weighing 198 lbs Kruklitis proudly represented Latvia in the 2022 u18 World Hockey Championships, contributing three points across four games. During his previous season with his home club in Latvia, Kruklitis played 20 games, recording three goals and 13 assists. The Cents said Kruklitis’ statistics underline his ability to make significant contributions to scoring opportunities.

In a blockbuster move for the team, the Cents also recently announced that star forward Jackson Krill has beeb traded to the Coquitlam Express in exchange for 19-year-old left defenseman Tait Ross, who is committed to Dartmouth University and hails from Coquitlam, 20-year-old center Ray Hamlin, committed to Mercyhurst University, from Windsor, ON, and 20-year-old left winger Blake Setter, from Calgary, Alta.

“They have a great deal of Jr. A playing experience and can produce,” noted Passmore of the trade. “We feel today we have upgraded our team again as these players bring maturity and leadership qualities. We would like to give a warm welcome to Tait, Ray and Blake and would like to thank Jackson for his time in Merritt.”

Passmore added that the team would like to also acknowledge the departure of Krill, a beloved member of the team, noting his presence and contributions will be sorely missed.

In another recent trade, the Cents acquired forward Michael Stenberg in exchange for future considerations from the Chilliwack Chiefs. Michael stands at 6’2″ and 185 lbs, hailing from Needham, Massachusets. In addition to his compiling of four goals and nine assists for 13 points in 27 games played in the 2022/23 BCHL season with the Chiefs, Stenberg has seen ice time in the US with 72 games played with Des Moines Buccaneers in the USHL. The Cents said they believe Stenberg is ready to have an outbreak in offensive production this coming season.

In their continued quest for improved defensive lines and goalkeeping, with starting goalie Johnny Hicks leaving for Alberta’s Brooks Bandits, the Cents recently signed goaltender Andrew Ballantyne, a prospect hailing from Whitby, ON. After two successful seasons with the Pickering Panthers in the Ontario Junior Hockey League, where he achieved winning records and remarkable statistics, the Cents said the athletic Ballantyne joins them with a calm demeanor, possessing an unwavering “hate-to-lose” competitive spirit.

Along with the extra help behind the crease, supporting Ballantyne will be 18-year-old defenseman Trent LeDrew. LeDrew hails from Ontario, where he most recently played for the Brockville Braves of the Central Canada Hockey League. Last season with the Braves, LeDrew played 55 games, scoring eight Goals and 25 Assists for 33 points, including 12 playoff games with one goal and four assists for five points.

The Cents season begins on September 22, 2023, with a home game against the visiting Powell River Kings. For this season’s schedule, visit www.merrittcentennials.com.