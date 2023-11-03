By Harit Joshi, Special to the Herald

Merritt forward Dylan Lariviere talks family hockey history and bringing a winning culture back to the Centennials.

Hockey is in the blood!

My whole family has played the sport. I have been into it since I was 16-18 months old. My dad Trevor coached the junior teams, while my grandpa Garry played and coached at the NHL level, so the game has always been a major part of our family. My grandfather coached Toronto Maple Leafs for four seasons (1986 to 1990) and also coached the St. Catharines Saints in the American hockey league. The inspiration is to follow my grandfather and father’s footsteps. The guys whom my dad coached, they have made it really big in their careers, so I follow them as well. I played for St. Catharines in Ontario when I was three. It was my first team. I played my minor hockey for Southern Tiers Admirals (Ontario) for eight years, all the way from minor atom to minor midget. In the minor midget, I was drafted into the OHL.

My family has been a great influence. Having my father and grandpa around the corner is a huge advantage. They are always just a phone call away. I can talk about anything about my game. Those are resources I can’t imagine how lucky and fortunate I am to have. As far as I play, I am completely different from what my grandpa and dad played. They were both defencemen. So, I am the only forward from my family to play in this position. My brother and sister, who are younger than me, both play in the D. So, I am not too sure how the position of playing forward came to me. As a kid, you are always looking to score, so maybe that’s why (chuckles).

Bringing back the winning culture to Cents

I signed with the Brooks Bandits before coming to the Merritt Centennials. Hockey teaches you to be patient, work hard, and be dedicated. It requires a lot of hard work also from the family and that means a lot to me. There are different people who have helped me at different stages. There have been different coaches who have helped me to bring something different out of my game. It has made me and shaped me as a player. I was in Brooks for sometime, but it wasn’t working out the way it should have been according to me. When coach Brian Passmore reached out to me, I just felt it was the best opportunity to bring out the best out of my ability. I want to bring the winning culture back to Merritt.

It’s fun being a forward!

I was always a big kid growing up. I have always played a powerful role since the beginning. Initially, I was bounced off between centre and right wing. But over time, I got fully transitioned as a right wing forward. I really enjoy this role as I can create a lot of offence, be hard on the forecheck and then create chances not just for myself but also for my linemates. When I find myself doing the best when I am in corners. Being able to create those opportunities is something I enjoy. The cliché of hockey is getting bigger and stronger. Each year is kind of that. I have really worked hard on my skating. Being able to skate well and develop the speed can really help a lot. So that is something that I have worked very hard to develop. Being naturally gifted by being big in size, has really complemented the development of the power in my game.

Future looks exciting

The opportunity to play for RPI (Rensselaer Polytechnic institute) is something I am really excited about. I will be there and I see myself playing there for four years for sure. It is something I am really excited about ever since I committed myself there. I am looking forward to moving to their campus and starting playing there. Every kid’s dream is to play professional hockey and so is mine! I will use this opportunity and resources that I have to develop and keep improving each day and hopefully, get a chance to play at the professional level one day.

I love watching the games every time. I follow a certain number of players whom I think my game resembles. I try to follow what they are doing and get that into my game as well. My favourite player is Tage Thompson from the Buffalo Sabres. However, someone whom I like to play like is Corey Perry (Chicago Blackhawks).