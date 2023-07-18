Building both their roster and coaching staff in anticipation of a landmark season for the team and the league as a whole, the Merritt Centennials have signed Connor Logan as their new assistant coach.

The team said in a release that Logan will form part of a new ‘dynamic’ coaching staff for the upcoming season, made up of Head Coach Brian Passmore, Assistant Coach Paul Barnes, and Goalie Coach Tyler Steel, along with new arrival Logan. The new assistant coach said he looks to bring both his playing and coaching experience to the role in Merritt.

“My goal is to take my knowledge and experience and use it to help this team progress and win. Also, to help players move onto the NCAA ranks,” said Logan in a team release. “This is an exciting opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started.”

During a playing career which spanned from 2012 to 2020, Logan gained five years of junior playing experience in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Prince George Spruce Kings, and the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League with the Battleford North Stars. Logan, a forward at the time, aided the 2016/17 North Stars to their SJHL championship. His playing career ended in 2020 while playing for the University of Windsor.

After his playing career ended, the Cents said Logan transitioned his focus to player development, honing his skills as a dedicated instructor of skill development and strength and conditioning. He established his own private training business, ‘Con’s Elite Performance,’ where he provided guidance to athletes seeking to enhance their abilities in a number of disciplines. During the most recent BCHL season, Logan was on the Cowichan Valley Capitals staff as a strength and conditioning coach.

Passmore and Logan previously worked together during their shared time with the Capitals in Cowichan Valley.

The Cents will begin the 2023/24 British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) season with a home game against the Powell River Kings on September 22. For more information, visit www.merrittcentennials.com.