The Merritt Centennials will be hosting their annual Hockey School at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena, from August 15 – 18. Kids, from ages seven to 10 are invited for a fun four-day camp that will teach them the basics and help sharpen their skills on the ice.

“It’s for our players and staff to get out there on the ice and interact with young hockey players whether they are just trying hockey for the first time or they are serious players,” said Centennials Head Coach, Curtis Toneff.

“We can cater to hockey players’ needs with that regard by splitting them up into groups with like minded peers.”

Toneff, along with his coaching staff, will be the primary people running the kids camp, while six Centennial players assist them.

“At the end of the day when you are young, and you go into hockey camps, it’s about having fun, that’s the most important thing,” said Toneff.

“Kids can make some new friends, and work with their favourite Centennial on the ice.”

The camp will go over basic skills such as skating and passing at the beginning. As the days progress the coaches will teach the kids more advanced skills, which involves scoring and positioning.

Aside from an introduction to hockey, the camp will also be a great opportunity for players that look to become competitive in the sport. Current Centennial, Chase Cooke, has regularly attended the same camp he will now be a part of coaching in.

“It was cool as a younger kid to have the Cents player running the groups as they seemed something like stars to me,” he recalled.

“I feel it is really important to give these younger hockey enthusiasts the same experience I had, now that I’m a part of the camp and a part of the Centennials organization.”

Cooke added that he would strongly recommend the camp to parents as a great investment for their children with hockey aspirations.

“There are lots of knowledge and skill to be learned from being on the ice with Junior A level players and coaches. It’s a great way to boost your development at a younger age when you are taking advice from people that have been around the game at a high level while still having fun.”

For people interested in registering for the Hockey School, please call the Merritt Centennials at (250) 378-3604 or email info@merrittcentennials.com.