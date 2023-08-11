The Cents will take on the Chiefs and the Grizzlies at this year’s British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) Showcase, set to take place in Seattle, Wash. from October 22 to 26.

The league announced the lineup of games in a press release earlier this week. Each of the BCHL’s 17 teams will see ice time during the event, which usually takes place in B.C., but will take place at the Kraken’s training complex this year.

The Showcase is seen as an opportunity for players to put their talent on full display in front of a variety of scouts.

“In partnership with the Seattle Kraken, this year’s Showcase will take place at the Kraken Community Iceplex in Seattle, which is the practice facility of the NHL team,” said the league in a release.

“Despite the new location, the event format will remain the same with all 17 BCHL teams playing two regular-season games in front of fans, as well as NHL scouts and NCAA coaches.”

Additional information regarding ticket sales will be available in the coming weeks. The Merritt Centennials’ regular season begins on September 22 at home with a 7:05 p.m. game against the Powell River Kings.