After nearly a year of repairing its flood-damaged campus, Merritt Central Elementary School (CES) will finally reopen its doors for teachers, students and staff in September. The notorious November 2021 floods, due to an atmospheric river event, had caused massive destruction in its wake and, unfortunately, CES took a major hit. However, thanks to the efforts of a hard-working maintenance crew, the support of the school district and many community members, most of the damages the campus has sustained were repaired and it will be ready for school by September 6.

The atmospheric river event on November 15, 2021 caused the water of Coldwater River to rise rapidly. With the river running its course very close to CES grounds, the school quickly got hit by flood waters.

“Water came in from the outside doors,” said Operations Manager Darrell Finnigan. “It ran through the classrooms, down the hallways, and just got into everything besides the gym.”

The flood water seeped through all of the main entry ways of the campus as well as the auxiliary exits found at select classrooms. The flood water varied in height, with the higher areas only getting one inch of water while the lower levels having approximately 18 inches of water.

When evacuation orders for most of the residents were lifted CES along with Merritt Secondary and Diamond Vale Elementary students had to report to different schools as their campuses were deemed either partially or fully unusable. CES students occupied Cross Roads Community Church, Nicola Valley

Evangelical Free Church, and the Coquihalla Middle School to continue their studies.

“Bouncing around in different locations is very unsettling for the administration, teachers, students, and their families,” said Dan Duncan, Principal of CES. “We’re just relieved that we can return to campus in September. The move will be very calming for all of us because we will regain the sense of knowing what’s up.”

As the teachers, administrators, and students continued on with their regular business, School District 58 employed On Side Restoration to do repairs on the damaged campus. The contractor is a company based in Kamloops that, at one point, sent over 100 crew members during the peak of restoration of the three flood-affected schools and the SD58 board office.

“The restoration crew that came in, one of their tasks is to take inventory of every item that was damaged in the flood,” said Dylan Richardson, secretary treasurer for SD58. “If there were books damaged in the flood, then that book gets inventoried. The same concept applies to other equipments as well.”

Restoration and clean up were funded by insurance claims the school has to the Province. Furniture, custodial equipment, electronics, and other important items were added to the inventory list to be replaced.

Finnigan said that the repair crew has been hard at work since December, clocking in 12-hour shifts to slowly chip away at the work needed to be done for the school to reopen.

“All the wood from the flooring had to come up, all new plywood had to go down, all the walls were cut, gyprock was added to the walls, cabinet trees inside the classrooms had to be redone, and we have new countertops.”

He also noted that throughout the campus ran a crawl space that was four feet in height. Roughly three feet of water filled that crawl space, causing molding and damage to the building. Work to address this issue started in December and ended in May.

“They had to clean underneath, suck up mud, sterilize, and apply mold treatment underneath the floors,” Finnigan explained. “That was the portion of this restoration process which took the most work.”

By the end of June, teachers and staff were able to access the school grounds and had packed their equipment and materials for CES maintenance team to transfer back to the campus.

“There’s already been a few teachers who have been back to set their classrooms in preparation for September,” said Vice Principal Natasha Omori. “Most of them are excited to get back and everybody be in their own classrooms again.”

Omori said she is excited about the salvaged outdoor classroom which will be a great “useable space” for teachers and students to use after coming back.

“Teachers are looking forward to a fresh start very much,” she said. “Even before the floods, the COVID-19 restrictions have hindered them from doing regular inclusive practices so we look forward to all of those coming back as well.”

With the first day of school being two weeks away, restoration for the Central campus is just about done, with only unpacking and some minor restoration work at the playground left.

“I’d like to thank the community, the Province, parents, students, teachers, maintenance and finance staff, lots of thank yous,” said Superintendent Steve McNiven. “The goal is to get ready for September and we know how important education is for children and their families so we’re happy to have them back at Merritt Central.”