A promising young blueliner will suit up for the Merritt Centennials when they eventually take to the ice for the BCHL season.

The Cents announced on Saturday the signing of Norwegian-born defenseman Liam Davidson to the roster.

Only turning 17 years old this coming July, Davidson spent the majority of his late minor hockey career in the Okanagan Hockey Group system, where he excelled as a point-scoring d-man.

He will be making his debut in the BCHL, having suited up for one game for the Sicamous Eagles of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League last season.

Davidson has, however, already seen icetime at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena after taking part in a past training camp.

He said that he is “super excited” to be joining the Centennials squad.

“There has been many great players go through the program and move on to college and even the NHL,” said Davidson, who added that he is “an offensive defenseman who likes to skate the puck while being reliable in the D-zone.”

“My biggest strengths are my skating ability, vision, and puck handling.”

Cents Assistant Coach Zach Wright liked what he saw of Davidson in the camp he attended.

“Liam was a player we first identified at our Abbotsford summer camp last year… the staff were very impressed with Liam’s hockey IQ and his skating ability. He will also fit well into the culture we are building here in Merritt, as he is a great person with a great attitude. I’m very excited to help Liam develop next season.”

Though the regular season opener has been pushed back numerous times, the most recent date is tentatively set for early February.