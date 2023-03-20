During a weekend on the road, the Merritt Centennials were unsuccessful in breaking their losing steak, instead extending it to four games. The Cents went south of the border to Wenatchee Washington for a Friday night game against the Wild, before heading to Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre for a Saturday night game against the Vees.

Cents at Wild – road game, March 17

Game one of weekend hockey action for the Cents saw #35 Conor Sullivan starting in goal at Wenatchee’s Town Toyota Centre, facing off against the Wild and their starting goalie, Owen Millward. The game was off to a back-and-forth defensive start, with both teams blocking the lanes and playing well defensively overall. Parker Murray of the Wild would break this trend by opening up scoring at the 7:09 mark for a score of 1-0. The Cents would answer back quickly with one of their own, with Maddix McCagherty finding the back of Millward’s net six minutes later. The remainder of the period went heavily in Wenatchee’s favour, with Cade Littler starting the trend with another Wild goal to make the score 2-1. Following a roughing call against Cents defenseman Kyle Isenberg, Littler found the back of the net again during the man advantage, making the score 3-1 only 40 seconds after his first goal. Ean Somoza would get one last puck behind Sullivan before the period ended, for a 4-1 score moving into the second.

The second frame of play started off strong for the Cents, who found themselves scoring first by way of Aidan Lindblad’s seventh season goal with the team. The Wild would unfortunately answered this goal quite quickly once again, with defenseman Dane Westen putting up his first BCHL goal to make it 5-2. Cade Littler completed his hat trick not long after, scoring his third goal to put Wenatchee in a strong 6-2 lead. The remainder of the period was scoreless.

The third period of play saw the Cents make a strong effort at a comeback, with the team ultimately falling short of their hopes for a win. Scoring wouldn’t open until the 11:52 mark, when the Wild’s Ean Somoza found the back of Merritt’s net following a interference call to make the score 7-2. After an unsportsmanlike conduct call against Carter Schmidt, it was the Cents that would capitalize on the power play, with Diego Johnson making the score 7-3 with a shot to the back of Millward’s net. Rocco La Cara of the Cents would score one last goal at the 18:04 mark before the buzzer rang for a final score of 7-4. Conor Sullivan saved 35/42 in the loss.

Cents at Vees – road game, March 18

The Cents took on the league leading Penticton Vees for a Saturday night away game, looking for their first win against the powerhouse this season. In the last five BCHL seasons, the Cents have won just a single game in 25 played against Penticton.

With Conor Sullivan behind the crease once again, the Cents were primed and hungry for a win following their defeat to the Wild the previous night. Less than 20 seconds into the first frame, Jackson Murphy-Johnson of the Cents would garner a four minute high-sticking penalty. During the ensuing power play, Nic DeGraves of the Vees found the back of Sullivan’s net to make the score 1-0. The remainder of the first period saw no additional goals scored for either team. Kyle Isenberg and Erik Sollied of the Cents, along with Aydar Suniev of the Vees, garnered slashing penalties in the final minutes of play, but no further goals were scored.

The Vees brought the heat in the second period, with Cents defenses and Sullivan simply unable to keep up with Penticton’s attackers. Hiroki Gojsic opened up scoring three minutes in, increasing the Vees’ lead to 2-0. In the next four minutes, Ryan Hopkins, Aydar Suniev, and Nice DeGraves would all score on Merritt for a score of 5-0. Things got intense shortly after, when Mark Thurston and Mason Poolman were both given fighting and game misconduct penalties. Thurston, now suspended one game, will next see the ice for the Cents’ final game of the season. The Vees next scored to make it 6-0 when Aydar Suniev capitalized on a man advantage following a blow to the head penalty against Aidan Lindblad and a roughing call against Michael Shara. The exchange took place when Diego Johnson took a hit, with Lindblad stepping up for his teammate and taking a shot at the perpetrator. Sollied found himself in the sin bin after taking a hit from behind and taking a couple of shots at the Vees’ Owen Simpson. Both Linblad and Sollied will now miss the rest of the Cents season after being suspended two games each by the BCHL Department of Player Safety. The rest of the period was further marred by penalties, including a major blow to the head, and misconduct calls. Bradly Nadeau and Hiroki Gojsic would top off the period with two more goals for Penticton before the buzzer sounded, for a score of 8-0 moving into the third period. The Vees held Merritt shotless in the second period.

The third period seemed to drag on, once again devoid of any Cents scoring in a game being played against a tough team using a heavily injured roster. At the 6:13 mark, Thomas Pichette scored for the Vees to make the score 9-0. Unsatisfied with the uneven score, Aydar Suniev would complete his hat trick and make the score an even 10-0 before the final buzzer sounded. Conor Sullivan saved an impressive 61/71 shots in the loss.

Next week:

The Merritt Centennials have just two games left in their BCHL season, with the team visiting the Warriors in West Kelowna on Friday, March 24, before coming home to ‘fill the barn’ at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena for their final season game the next day. Puck drop for both games is set for 7:00 p.m. The Cent’s final home game will feature prize draws, intermission activities, and an opportunity for the community to send the Merritt Centennials off right after a tough but rewarding season.

For more information, visit the Merritt Centennials’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MerrittCentennials.