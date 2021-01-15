By Jared Thomas, Centennials Communication Manager

The Merritt Centennials are pleased to hire Scott Pimblott as Head Scout of the team.

Pimblott has a wealth of experience starting by learning from his father who scouted for the Spokane Chiefs, Regina Pats, Prince George Cougars and Kamloops Blazers. He was hired as a scout with the Red Lake Miners in 2015 where he met Centennials Head Coach Derek Sweet-Coulter.

General Manager Sweet-Coulter says that he’s excited to be reunited with Pimblott.

“Scott has a great eye for talent and character. More importantly he understands the type of player and person we are looking for in Merritt. It’s his passion and professionalism that will be the biggest asset to our organization moving forward. We are extremely excited to add him to our staff as Head Scout and we look forward to working with him.”

Pimblott adds that he’s happy to get started close to home.

“Being head scout in my own backyard is awesome after scouting for a team in Ontario for a number of years. I look forward to working with a storied team like the Cents and working with Derek again as well.”

The Centennials continue to practice ahead of a pending season start date of February 8th.