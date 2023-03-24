As their golden season comes to a close, the Merritt Centennials took time to celebrate their successes and hand out some hardware to players during the team’s annual end-of-season awards ceremony.

Members of the Cents team gathered at the Merritt Senior’s Centre last week to beginning wrapping up their season. Awards were handed out to players, with the effort of other Cents team members being recognized as well.

“As our 50th Anniversary Season begins to close, this past weekend, we were able to hand out some hardware to recognize players and their accomplishments throughout the season alongside parents, billet families and board members,” said a release by the team.

“Also, a huge thank you to all the volunteers, staff and specifically to the ‘Retired Booster Club’ for all your hard work in putting together the celebration!”

The 2022/23 BCHL season award winners for the Cents were as follows:

Ska Lu La Award: Mark Thurston, Jackson Murphy-Johnson, Connor Farren, Jackson Krill

Most Improved: Ryan Spinale

Fan Favourite: Jaxson Murray

Academic Scholar: Aleksey Chichkin

Rookie of the Year: Jaxson Murray

Most Promising Player: Diego Johnson

Coaches Award: Jacob Smith

Most Gentlemanly Player: Jonathan Wong

Best Defenseman: Jackson Murphy-Johnson

Unsung Hero: Aidan Lindblad

Most Valuable Player: Johnny Hicks

Leadership and Ability: Christian Lowe

Joe Tenant – Most Dedicated: Michael Shara and Connor Farren

Beth Nadeau and Stuart Family – Hustle and Heart (Most Inspirational): Christian Lowe

The team also took extra time to recognize the two Centennials players that will age out of the BCHL before the beginning of next season, Captain Christian Lowe and Jackson Murphy-Johnson. The pair were given a ring to commemorate ending their BCHL career with the Centennials.

The Cents invite the community to “fill the barn” and show their support for the team by attending their final home game of the season, taking place against the Vernon Vipers at the NVMA this Saturday (March 25). Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., with special events and fundraisers in support of BC Children’s Hospital planned throughout the game.