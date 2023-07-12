The Cents have added another goalie to their roster with the recently announced signing of Massachusetts-based netminder Beau Lane.

The new Cents acquisition spent the last two seasons playing U.S. prep school hockey at Thayer Academy in Braintree, Massachusetts. In addition, he played 20 games with the Cape Cod Whalers 18U AAA team during the 2022/23 season, amassing an 8–7–3 record and a 2.93 goals-against average.

Cents hockey staff signed Lane following their first-ever camp in Massachusetts last month.

“The Cents’ hockey operations staff was impressed by Lane’s play at their Boston Identification Camp at the end of June, noting that the netminder shows a high level of compete and maintains a calm demeanor,” said the team in a release.

Lane measures in at 6’3? while weighing 175 lbs., and was the 21st-ranked North American goaltender by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Brian Passmore, newly minted head coach and assistant general manager of the team, said the new signing brings size and further depth to the Cents’ goaltending tandem.

“Beau reads the play well, is quick, athletic, and efficiently makes the saves needed,” said Passmore. “Beau shows a good presence in the crease and we feel we can rely on him to have an impact as he makes the jump to junior hockey this season.”

The team also recently signed goaltender Andrew Ballantyne, coming to the Nicola Valley from Whitby, Ontario. The team said in a recent release that Ballantyne brings a commanding presence to the net after two successful seasons with the Pickering Panthers in the OJHL, where he achieved remarkable statistics and winning records.

Johnny Hicks, the Cents’ starting goalie last season, has signed with the 2022/23 Alberta Junior Hockey League champion Brooks Bandits, and will not return to Merritt.

The Cents will begin the 2023/24 British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) season with a home game against the Powell River Kings on September 22. For more information, visit www.merrittcentennials.com.