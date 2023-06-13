In the midst of an offseason rebuild of its front office and coaching staff, the Merritt Centennials have announced a new partnership with a New England-based hockey academy. The Cents and Lovell Hockey will work together to develop new talent for the team for its upcoming British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) season.

The first offering of the new partnership will take place next week, when the Cents will look to pick up more player imports following the league’s raising of the limit from six imports per team to 10. The Cents and Lovell Hockey will jointly conduct their first ever BCHL Import Camp in New England from June 23 to 25.

Tim Lovell, owner of Lovell Hockey in Rockland, Massachusetts, will join the Merritt Centennials as the team’s Director of Player Personnel and Player Development for the upcoming 2023/24 season as a part of the partnership. Lovell, along with new Head Coach Brian Passmore and General Manager Kevin Rabbitt, will be in attendance at the prospect camp in Rockland, Mass. at Lovell Arena.

“Tim has a strong hockey knowledge which began with his extensive playing career that spanned from 1993-2004 between university hockey, AHL, WCHL, IHL and in Europe before settling down to grow Lovell Hockey,” states a release by the Cents.

According to the release, Lovell Hockey has been in operation since 1998 under Lovell’s leadership, operating numerous hockey ventures, including a prep school comprised of six programs. The programs total 120 winter hockey teams, summer camps, spring clinics, summer leagues, and tournaments, and have produced a number of National Hockey League players.

“The Centennials are looking forward to working in collaboration with Lovell Hockey to help move the team forward with a strong contingent of import players along with our traditional streams of talent coming from Canada and, specifically, British Columbia,” added the Cents.

Lovell said in a release on his website that he was pleased to announce the new partnership, and highlighted what he called an ‘important’ change to the BCHL’s rules following the league’s split from Hockey Canada.

“The BCHL is considered one of the top junior leagues in the world and now has made the league even stronger by allowing more import players,” said Lovell. “The BCHL has recently made some changes for the upcoming season, with the most important change being the number of player imports moving from six to 10.”

The new changes now also allow up to two non-North American players on each BCHL team’s roster, opening up the league to more international players.

For more information on the new Cents partnership, visit www.merrittcentennials.com.