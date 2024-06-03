—— By Rob Gibson/Castanet

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for high mountain passes in the B.C. Interior.

There is a chance of snow or what Environment Canada refers to as mixed precipitation for high elevation passes like the Coquihalla Highway, Hope-to-Princeton, Okanagan Connector and Crowsnest Highway from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

“A Pacific frontal system moving across B.C. brings a cooler airmass and widespread precipitation to the region,” says the statement.

“Snow levels lowered overnight and periods of mixed rain and wet snow are possible for high elevation passes along southern interior highways.”

Travellers are advised to be prepared to adjust their driving as weather conditions at high elevations may change quickly. Visit the DriveBC website for current road conditions and check the Castanet cameras for more information.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.