Surrey RCMP this morning provided new information to the public regarding the safe recovery of two B.C. children who were subjects of a recent 11-day-long Amber Alert and country-wide search efforts.

On July 19, an Amber alert was issued in the province of British Columbia in relation to two children who were allegedly abducted by their mother after not being returned to their father, their guardian, after a planned trip. The two children were located safely Saturday (July 29) evening near Edson, Alta., and the Amber Alert was cancelled.

“Through investigative efforts, Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit identified a rural property in Alberta, just outside of the town of Edson where the children were believed to be,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP media relations officer, in a Sunday (July 30) press release.

“The Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team was engaged, as our top priority was to ensure the safety of everyone involved. On July 29, 2023, at approximately 7:20 p.m., the team entered the property where they located the two children and three adults.”

Police noted in their release that the children’s mother was charged with two counts of Abduction in contravention of a custody order, and her boyfriend, travelling with the group, was charged with two counts of Abduction of a person under the age of 14. Both remain in custody in Alberta awaiting their next court appearance. The Merritt Herald is not naming the adults to protect the identity of the children.

A third adult, believed to be the mother’s father, has also been detained, but police gave no word on charges or the individual’s condition. During the 11-day Amber Alert activation, police received 435 tips from all over British Columbia, Alberta and even as far away as New Brunswick. In each instance, local police were engaged and assisted in following up on the information.

“Surrey RCMP received invaluable assistance from our policing partners in Alberta, who stepped in to provide support without hesitation. We are deeply grateful to the Edson RCMP, Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit, Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team, and RCMP Air Services. Their combined efforts played a vital role in helping us safely locate and recover the children,” added the Surrey RCMP release.

“We sincerely appreciate the assistance from the public, media, and other policing and community partners, who all played an important role in this investigation. The children have been reunited with their family, who are extremely grateful. This is the outcome we have all been hoping for, and it is the direct result of the hard work and perseverance of the investigative team.”

The rural Edson property will be searched on Sunday, Surrey RCMP confirmed during a press conference.