It’s basketball season around B.C.’s secondary schools, and high time to show them why Merritt is a host like no other.

The MSS Panthers are running five tournaments this season, for all different levels and teams from across the Southern Interior.

“There’s not many schools in this province that are running as many tournaments as we’re running,” said athletic director Gian Cavaliere. “And for a small town, we’re putting on a really good show. It’s good for the economy, it’s good for all the hotels and restaurants in town.”

On average, there are 12 teams competing in each tournament in Merritt, some as high as 16.

“People want to come to Merritt to play here, because they know it’s organized, they know they’re going to have a good experience, and their team is going to get competitive games.”

Dec. 8-9: Senior girls, eight teams;

Jan. 12-13: Junior girls, 12 teams;

Jan. 18-20: Senior boys, 16 teams;

Jan. 26-27: Junior boys, 16 teams;

Feb. 2-3: Grade 8-9 girls and boys, 16 teams.

“It just goes to show that our brand is really growing still,” said Cavaliere.

Hosting a good tournament is often more than just providing court time and space, something that Cavaliere and the tournament staff in Merritt are aware of. Visiting teams appreciate the little things, like welcome bags for each player and t-shirts for MVPs.

“It’s those extra steps we take, that extra mile we go. And it’s our way of thanking teams for coming to Merritt, because we’re really appreciative that they come to our community to play sports.”

And as Merritt’s hosting reputation continues to grow, Cavaliere and the athletic staff at MSS are looking to grow local community support as well.

“Just come and cheer them on. It’s free, it’s sports, it’s entertaining, it’s supporting the youth of Merritt. If we can support these kids, then maybe some of them will come back and support that growth that Merritt needs.”