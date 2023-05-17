Earlier this month, chili connoisseurs and amateur chefs alike gathered to compete in the Chili Cook Off, hosted by Lower Nicola’s Nana’s Hitchin’ Post in support of the Nicola Valley Food Bank.

A number of local businesses and individuals came together to organize the event, including the Lower Nicola diner, local band Rockers with Walkers, MacVicar Family Growers, Grimshire Apiary L.B.S. Inc., and Merritt Home Hardware. Those who attended were able to buy raffle tickets in support of the food bank, or buy a tasting cup of chili and vote on which of the seven entrants had the best one. The day also included live music and classic cars on display.

In the end, first place went to Angele Grenier, with Lloyd McRae and team, along with John Gabara, taking the two second place slots. Organizers confirmed to the Herald that a total of $1002.10 was raised for the food bank.

“Thank you to all that participated and thank you to everyone that came tasted and voted,” said organizers in social media posts. “Torri and I delivered the $ 1002.00 raised from the Chili Cook Off to the food bank today.Thank you everyone for coming out and supporting them.”

Plans are already in the works for next year’s Chili Cook Off event.