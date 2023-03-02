Citxw Nlaka’pamux Assembly (CNA) has named a new General Manager. Tamlyn Botel had been acting in the position of general manager for the organization for four months prior to being officially appointed to the position. The general manager is the most senior executive at CNA who reports directly to the board of directors, and oversees programming, people, finance, risk and strategy.

Coming from n?e?ke?pmx heritage, Botel is a registered member of the Nooaitch Band of the n?e?ke?pmx Nation. Graduating from University of Victoria, having focused on Biology and Environmental Science, Botel commits to utilizing n?e?ke?pmx knowledge to bear on decisions made regarding n?e?ke?pmx territory, as related to the mining industry. Botel has been with the CNA for seven years, and has held technical and managerial roles of increasing responsibility. The most recent roles Botel held was the Territorial Stewardship Manager position.

“As acting chairperson, I would like to congratulate Tamlyn as the successful candidate on behalf of the CNA board of directors and personally believe she will represent the CNA in a highly professional manner and with pride as strong as a n?e?ke?pmx leader,” said Interim Chairperson Fred Sampson.

In in its release, the CNA thanked Wayne Kaboni, their founding general manager, for his many contributions and nine years of dedicated service.

Botel commences in her new role following an open and competitive process.

“As someone who started at the organization seven years ago and has seen it through several chapters, I am humbled and honoured to be asked to support moving the CNA into the next,” said Botel.

“Coming into this role my top three priorities are creating more awareness of the role and mandate of the CNA, increasing opportunities for member feedback into our operations, and continuing our work focused on the revitalization and reconnection of Nlaka’pamux peoples to our culture, language, and knowledge.”