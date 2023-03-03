The Citxw Nlaka’pamux Assembly (CNA) is holding their first annual ice fishing derby. This takes place after receiving “such generous support from all our sponsors,” says Ariel Swayze, NLX guardians program lead.

On March 12, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. volunteers and staff from the CNA will be at Harmon Lake in Kane Valley preparing for what they say will be a very busy day.

“Inspiration for this event came from trying to get everyone out on the land, we held an event in January that had a large turnout and it sparked the initiative to get this event together,” says Swayze. She described the event in January as “grounding” for the members of CNA that were able to make it.

“We wanted this event to be inclusive for all participants, of which there are more than 90, and so we created eight different categories (including a no fish caught category) to increase the chances of everyone winning a prize. The winners of each category will have their names drawn out of a hat for the chance of winning the grand prize trophy. We also have swag bags to hand out to every participant thanks to donations from our many sponsors,” noted Swayze.

Registration is open until March 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. and the CNA is welcoming anyone in the community to sign up. While participants will have to bring their own fishing gear, volunteers from CNA will be able to drill holes for anyone who doesn’t have an auger.

The CNA is also trying to set up some family friendly activities such as ice bowling and sledding throughout the day so that kids have another option to occupy their time.

“Thanks to our many sponsors we are able to open up this event to anyone in the community. I would like to thank Rock Solid Industries, Cantex, Drillwell, Nicola Wildfire Base, Conservation Service, Teck Highland Valley Copper, and Westhaven for making this possible. I would also like to thank members of the guardians team and members of the programs team at CNA for the hard work they’ve put into making this event attainable.”

After having to postpone this event due to a death in the community and then cold weather, the CNA is very excited to be able to host this. For more information please visit the Citxw Nlaka’pamux Assembly Facebook page.