The Citxw Nlaka’pamux Assembly (CNA) is celebrating a significant stride in bridging the digital divide within their community members.

Today, Jan. 25, CNA received a $100,000 donation from TELUS and CIBC, aimed to provide essential technological tools, such as tablets and laptops, to CNA community members’ households in need.

According to a news release, the donation will ensure that CNA members across eight participating bands – Shackan Indian Band, Ashcroft Indian Band, Siska Indian Band, Nicomen Indian Band, Cook’s Ferry Indian Band, Boston Bar Indian Band, Coldwater Indian Band, Nooaitch Indian Band – are able to access connectivity and tools to support their educational and career aspirations, social and health services and maintain community connections.

“With these devices, teenagers will be able to research their assignments and sharpen their digital skills,” the release reads. “Elders will be able to see their grandchildren through virtual meetings, and CNA members can participate in virtual meetings and events.”

Nicole Johnny, acting executive director and operations manager for CNA, said in the release that CNA is “beyond excited and grateful” for the donation, which will allow

“Providing our communities with enhanced connectivity is not only a technological advancement, but also a bridge to education and employment opportunities, a sign of progress, and it fosters voices that deserve to be heard and empowered,” she said.

Jaimie Lickers, senior vice-president of Indigenous markets at CIBC, said in the release that the initiative is an important part of the work in helping create access to opportunities in all communities.

“We remain dedicated to helping Indigenous peoples get the support and resources they need to achieve their ambitions as we continue to support Indigenous communities through investments and active engagement across Canada,” Lickers said.

Cook’s Ferry Chief Christine Walkem, who is also chair of the board for CNA, added that the initiative is more than just technology, it’s about bringing people together and taking them out of isolation.

“Linking our eight communities isn’t just about getting online – it’s like opening a door to a world of opportunities. In this digital landscape, it’s not just about finding connections; it’s about paving the way for innovation, empowerment and cultural exchange.”