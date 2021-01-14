The City of Merritt has applied for funds to make permanent repairs to the KVR pedestrian bridge.

Council voted unanimously at the Jan. 12 meeting to apply for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream Adaptation, Resilience & Disaster Mitigation Program, in order to help prevent future complications with the eroding infrastructure.

The bridge is located at the west end of Quilchena Avenue, just before the Nicola River and Coldwater River meet.

It was inspected thoroughly by Watson Engineering Ltd. in April of 2020, who determined that erosion of the bridge’s supporting concrete footing had done major damage to its structural integrity. This report called for temporary emergency repairs due to freshet season, though by the end of July 2020, restrictions in the budget did not allow for the work to be completed.

“The engineer has expressed comfort with the bridge remaining open to pedestrian and bicycle traffic during low water, but has recommended closure if water levels rise to the point that water comes in contact with the footing concrete,” wrote Public Works Manager Charlie Henderson to council and staff.

The City of Merritt has made it a priority to complete permanent repairs of the bridge in the 2021 fiscal year.

Henderson said that the bridge repair is a ‘shovel-ready’ project, and that if successful in applying for the program, 100% of the eligible costs would be covered. The total cost is estimated to be $80,496.00. Around $28,000 of such funds is expected to be for labour, $15,000 for material, and $11,000 for equipment.

An environmental consulting agency would also be hired to create an environment protection plan and oversee the project.

Major steps in the project would include:

Install water diversions around abutments

Excavate around/under abutments

Demolish and repair concrete

Install reinforcing dowels and reinforcing steel

Install formwork and place concrete

Place fill and compact around footing

Install riprap or salvaged rock.

The repaired bridge footings will not affect the flow of water downstream, though Henderson warns that if the current footing continues to erode, there is a risk that they will completely fail and water flow could be heavily disrupted.

The lifespan of this particular repair is expected to be 50 years.