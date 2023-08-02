On July 25, the City of Merritt approved a resolution for a grant funding stream to cover up $2 million of the estimated cost for the Coldwater River Flood mitigation plan.

The application for the grant was made to the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM), a union that “was formed to provide a common voice for local government,” according to their website.

The UBCM provides different types of funding programs, such as the community emergency preparedness fund, which supports projects such as the Coldwater River Flood mitigation plan that reduces the risk from future disasters due to natural hazards.

The category 3 grant funding stream of UBCM will fund 100 per cent of costs for the area around the Voght Street bridge, right across from the city-owned Claybanks RV Park.

Sean Strang, director of recovery and mitigation of the City of Merritt, said in the council meeting that funding would protect and surround the Claybanks RV Park at the bridge.

“Right now for reconstructing the Claybanks RV Park and reinstalling some things in there,” he said. “It seemed like a good idea all around to put up some diking and some earthwork and some fill to protect the work that we’re putting in there.”

Adding to the $2 million grant funding application, the City also approved a resolution to apply for a smaller grant. The $150,000 grant funding will be used for flood risk plan, which includes risk mapping, risk assessments and planning.

Strang said this particular grant stream won’t have any municipal contribution.

“It is a hundred per cent covered under the grant,” he said. “The only municipal (contribution) would be if the project runs over budget, then the municipality would be required to cover whatever the project is over budget.”

Strang also said in the council meeting that the City still continues to work very hard to find funding for the entire $115 million Coldwater renewal plan.