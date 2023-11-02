As winter is approaching, the City of Merritt is gearing up for the season with an improved snow removal program.

According to data from Environment Canada, between 1981 and 2010, the average annual snowfall in Merritt is 66.7 centimetres. While snow is part of the winter season in the city, its low snow depth averages demonstrate that significant snow accumulation is rare for the region.

To address these conditions, the City’s improved snow removal program will focus primarily on managing ice throughout the winter.

According to the City’s press release, a second multi-use sidewalk machine was obtained by the City in order to improve their efforts on pathways, sidewalks and parking lots. In addition to this machine, a salt brine maker – which allows a production of 7,000 litres of salt brine every hour and a half – and additional snow removal equipment were also bought by the City.

“The City’s current snow removal program is appropriate for its size, climate, and budget,” the release reads.

Also according to the City, the program will prioritize snow and ice management in main routes such as Voght Street, the hillsides in the Bench area, intersections, corners, bus routes, schools, airport, downtown and civic facilities.

Another change happening this winter season is related to the snow removal program aimed towards providing seniors and disabled people assistance.

Interior Community Services/Better at Home – Nicola Valley, a provincial program which provided subsidies to seniors for a variety of services, including snow removal, was unable to acquire funding or snow removal services for the 2023-2024 winter season.

“Unfortunately this year, no such funding or capacity exists, requiring seniors and disabled persons to seek the support of their neighbours, friends and family members,” the release says.

The City also reminded about the Good Neighbour Bylaw, which sets obligations to both residential and commercial owners and occupiers to remove snow or ice from sidewalks or pathways.

For those in a residential zoned property, the snow or ice should be removed within 24 hours of accumulation. As for those in commercial or industrial zoned properties, the snow or ice shall be removed from sidewalk or pathways by 10 a.m. and additionally as needed.