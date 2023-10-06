After almost two months under a Level 5 water restriction, the City of Merritt has downgraded the watering limits to Level 3, effective immediately.

Level 3 allows residents to water using sprinklers two times a week:

Even-numbered addresses: Thursday and Sunday, 6-8a.m. or 7-9p.m.

Odd-numbered addresses: Tuesday and Saturday, 6-8a.m. or 7-9p.m.

Hand watering and washing is permitted at any time under Level 3.

Residents are still being asked to continue with water conservation practices, as both the Coldwater River and Nicola River are still experience drought conditions.