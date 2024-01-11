New water and sewer tax rates are coming to Merrittonians this year.

The City of Merritt’s council unanimously approved updating its parcel tax bylaw with five per cent for both water and sewer yearly rate increases for both water and sewer from 2024 to 2026, at its Jan. 9 meeting.

The resolutions were recommended in a committee of the whole (COW) report, which focuses on four subjects, including critical issues related to water and sewer infrastructure.

The rate increases are part of a new strategy and policy for the city’s water and sewer infrastructure. The new plan focuses on setting a longer-term risk management and in the need to build reserves for water and sewer using parcel taxes. The new resolution also sets a policy that general parcel tax revenues need to be placed in non-statutory reserves as they are collected.

According to city staff reports from a December COW, current parcel taxes per parcel or unit of property, are $200 for sewer and $160 for water.

According to the same report, the current rate of parcel taxes generates $1.1 million in revenue for both water and sewer funds.