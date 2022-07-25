The City of Merritt welcomed its new Communications and Engagement Manager this month. Kim Mullin will come in, bringing a wealth of experience and ideas to her new role. While she may be brand new to the position, she is very familiar with both the Nicola Valley and the role of a communications and engagement manager.

Hailing from the Lower Mainland, Mullin is no stranger to the City of Merritt, saying she and her husband have camped here for years. The couple are avid outdoor enthusiasts and enjoy the scenery the Nicola Valley has to offer. When she heard of the damage Merritt sustained during the November 2021 flooding, Mullin was saddened. She hopes to be a part of Merritt’s recovery.

“It was heart-wrenching to witness the damage to the Merritt area. I have a great deal of empathy for all those who had to undergo such disruption to their lives,” said Mullin.

“I am encouraged to see the community rally together to help the recovery effort and I look forward to seeing the community built back better.”

Mullin’s experience widely varies in scope, offering a perspective from years working in both municipal government and private sector positions across B.C. Her wheelhouse is communications and economic development, with engagement being added to her plate for her work with the City.

The engagement portion of her position has not been defined by a certain city program or procedure, but Mullin is up to the task. She said her previous years of experience in community engagement positions, as well as experience with a multitude of media platforms, excited her about what’s to come in her new role.

“One of the things that’s different about this job is that it’s both communications and engagement. The vision for this position is that I’ll spend some of the time out there engaging with the community. I’m not sure exactly what that looks like as it’s an evolving plan.”

Mullin hopes to engage Merrittonians in a variety of ways, both in-person and online. In previous roles, Mullin had success setting up tables to interact with locals outside of prominent community locations, such as grocery stores and civic centres. She is already hard at work in her new role.

One thing Mullin said she has noticed, since starting with the City of Merritt, is the high workload and low level of staffing at City Hall. The City’s website currently has numerous positions open, including several department head positions. She said she has joined a positive and hardworking team.

“I’m just realizing that everybody here is really hard working and committed. Everyone is doing their best, this is an awesome team. It’ll take some time to get to that recovery stage. We’re trying to get back to planning things instead of just reacting.”

Moving forward, Mullin will begin to build her communications plan and engage Merrittonians. She will be seen around the community engaging residents, but work out of City Hall. Mullin reports to Greg Lowis, director of corporate service for the City. It is clear that Mullin’s work is driven by a passion for the community.

“I love Merritt. I love the people here, there’s such great community spirit and everybody has been so helpful. I love the climate and the outdoors, it’s just gorgeous here,” she said.

“I couldn’t be happier to be here in Merritt. You’ve got a great team at City Hall. I love the community spirit and I look forward to helping the community.”