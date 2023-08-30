After an extensive search for its new chief administrative officer that began early last month, the City of Merritt has announced Cynthia White has taken over the position.

Sean Smith, the City’s previous CAO, departed the top job at city hall for a role in the private sector last month.

The City said in a release White hails from the Northwest Territories, from a small community of 2500 people near the Northern Alberta border. She recently lead the municipality of Fort Smith, NWT as its senior administrative officer. The city noted her scope of work in Fort Smith was varying, including housing, climate, community facilities, economic development, recreation programs, roads, water, sewer, infrastructure, and bylaw.

“Her impressive track record of accomplishments, leadership, and dedication to community engagement made her the perfect fit for the city,” said Christine Carlson, the City’s director of human resources.

White will work alongside council members to oversee city operations, including overall business planning, fund development, and operations management. Mayor Mike Goetz said in the release that White’s devotion to the community is evident, noting his confidence in White’s leadership and her ability to “steer the City of Merritt toward a productive and progressive future.”

“We are thrilled to have Cynthia join us,” said Goetz. “We are impressed with her diverse background in municipal operations, community health and wellness, infrastructure development, and community safety and security.”

He added that White earned the respect of her peers through her dedication to her team, and her unwavering commitment to community welfare. White also previously served as a constable with the RCMP, along with holding two Master’s degrees: one in occupational therapy and the other in rehabilitation science.

White also holds certifications in public sector procurement, asset management planning, and leadership.

“I am very much looking forward to working with the City of Merritt,” commented White. “It looks to be a great community with a great team, with abundant amenities and expansive outdoor opportunities.”

The City noted White will tackle projects spanning different domains, with an initial focus on infrastructure, such as the Middlesboro Bridge reconstruction. She will also address social issues in the city, from housing to health and wellness.

“She [White] is equally passionate about driving economic development, building innovative sectors, improving amenities, and making the city of Merritt the ideal hub to live, play, and do business,” added the release.

White, who was family ties on Vancouver Island, noted she looks forward to relocating to the more central location Merritt offers, with its convenient access to both the coast and the Interior.

The new CAO planned to commence her work Sept. 4, 2023, but her residence in the Northwest Territories remains under evacuation order. White joined the City effective yesterday (August 29).