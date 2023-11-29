FortisBC will continue to distribute natural gas within Merritt.

At the latest city council meeting held on Nov. 14, The City of Merritt unanimously approved a new agreement with FortisBC to continue to distribute gas within the municipality.

The new agreement will require FortisBC to comply with all federal and provincial laws, regulations and codes as well as City bylaws. The company is also required to provide the City with emergency contact numbers and notify them of its intention to perform certain types of work in the public spaces.

As part of the agreement, the City of Merritt is also required to assist the natural gas distributor company on its efforts to reduce unsafe building practices by third parties, to notify FortisBC of any new bylaws that are likely to affect their operations, to notify FortisBC during City-lead construction or maintenance that might affect their facilities.

According to a city staff report, the approved term of the new agreement between the City and the natural gas distributor company is for 20 years.

Also in the report, under the new operating agreement FortisBC will pay the City of Merritt a fee of three per cent of the gross revenues – excluding taxes – received by the natural gas distributor for their provision and distribution of all gas consumed within the city’s boundaries.

In 2023, the City of Merritt received a total of $139,046.88 under the current operating agreement. According to the staff report, the revenue is included in the City’s operating budget and contributes towards general expenses.