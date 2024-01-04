In an effort to address the persistent issue of abandoned shopping carts scattered throughout the city, the City of Merritt gathered once again to deliberate on effective solutions.
At the latest committee of the whole meeting, the matter was discussed once again as members expressed their con- cerns about the risks of abandoned shop- ping carts for the safety of its residents and bylaw officers.
Cynthia White, City of Merritt’s chief administrative officer, said that bylaw officers have encountered high risk situ- ations while dealing with the shopping carts.
“There are some very high risk situations for our bylaw officer with the contents of those carts. So every time he picks up a cart, there is the potential that he could get a sharp poke, he could encounter some sort of biohazard other than needles,” she said. “So it’s a high risk role that he’s playing in that, that is atypical.
Linda Brick, City of Merritt’s director of corporate services and bylaw services officer, also reiterated that bylaw officers waste a lot of their time collecting shopping carts around the city.
“It’s approximately half an hour per cart for the pickup and retrieval, empty- ing the cart, and bringing it back to the yard,” she said. “(They’ve) done close to 250 carts since September 2022. So over the years, there’s been a significant amount of carts.”
The proposed solution involves the acquisition of a specialized trailer equipped to collect and transport abandoned shopping carts efficiently. The estimated cost of the trailer is $7,000, and city officials believe that the investment could reduce the need for manual labour to retrieve, relocate and store the carts.
“We’re going to invest $7,000 and our staff’s ongoing time to collect these shopping carts, we have to rollway bins that we put stuff in,” White added.
However, White added that there are currently no cost recovery plans to the investment and suggested that council would consider coming up with one.
“If we take it to the dump, there’s no cost recovery for us. If we take it back we fine or we do some sort of service fee per cart then we’re cost recovering to the people who are complacent in the problem,” she said.
Coun. Manuel Olguin expressed some concerns regarding the acquisition of the trailer, saying that it seems like the city would be “encouraging things to stay as they are” and not really addressing the issue.
“I think that we have to look into addressing this issue properly,” he said. “So if we are thinking about it while we try to implement something permanently, then I would be ok with the trailer, but again, the main goal would be to address this in a proper way.”
As the discussions continue, city officials remain committed to finding an effective solution to tackle the persistent challenge of abandoned shopping carts in the community.
“I feel like we have direction now we can come back with some estimates around what our costs are for Wes (bylaw officer) to do this work and what might be a reasonable or palatable service fee and how we’re going to build,” White said.