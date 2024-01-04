In an effort to address the persistent issue of abandoned shopping carts scattered throughout the city, the City of Merritt gathered once again to deliberate on effective solutions.

At the latest committee of the whole meeting, the matter was discussed once again as members expressed their con- cerns about the risks of abandoned shop- ping carts for the safety of its residents and bylaw officers.

Cynthia White, City of Merritt’s chief administrative officer, said that bylaw officers have encountered high risk situ- ations while dealing with the shopping carts.

“There are some very high risk situations for our bylaw officer with the contents of those carts. So every time he picks up a cart, there is the potential that he could get a sharp poke, he could encounter some sort of biohazard other than needles,” she said. “So it’s a high risk role that he’s playing in that, that is atypical.