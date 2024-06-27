City of Merritt hosting Council + Community Café at Merritt Civic Centre.

On Thursday, June 27, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., the civic centre will be open for the public to share refreshments with local officials to discuss community matters.

“After the success of the last open house, council was inspired to provide more community engagement opportunities,” says Mayor Michael Goetz. “These new Council and Community Cafés will provide council and residents the opportunity to connect on a casual basis and get a better sense of the topics of interest to residents.”

“We also wanted to remove barriers to parents attending and decided to provide freeform kid-oriented activities in this new family-friendly gathering,” says Mayor Goetz. “We look forward to connecting with many residents as we chat over snacks and beverages and learn what is important to our community.”

The City encourages residents to bring their kids. “Fun activities will be on hand to keep children entertained, while parents enjoy meaningful conversation with city council members,” reads the City’s announcement post.