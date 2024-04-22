The City of Merritt is hosting an open house to Merrittonians next week.

On Wednesday, May 1, Merritt residents are invited to gather at the Merritt Civic Centre from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and engage with City of Merritt’s senior staff.

Residents will be able to inform themselves on activities and progress in the city’s multiple segments of operations – from road projects, flood recovery projects to finance, water system and much more.

According to a release posted on the City’s website, this is an opportunity for citizens of Merritt to learn and be heard.

“We encourage all residents to stay informed, attend public meetings, provide feedback and encourage others to participate in public engagement sessions such as this open house,” the release reads.

“Your involvement can help improve government services, enhance safety and environmental responsibility, and as well as help guide the future growth of our community.”