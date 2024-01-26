City of Merritt is set to request a workable dashboard on the decriminalization of drugs pilot at the 2024 Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA) convention.

At the latest council meeting on Jan. 23, the City of Merritt’s council unanimously approved a resolution to bring forward the concerns raised on the impact of the decriminalization of drugs in B.C. on local government to the convention.

The decriminalization of drugs is a three-year pilot by the federal government, which granted B.C. an exemption from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

Since Jan. 31, 2023, the possession of small amounts up to 2.5 grams of certain illicit drugs in B.C. for people aged 18 or above hasn’t been considered a criminal offence. The exemption pilot is set to last until Jan. 31, 2026, unless it is revoked or replaced before then.

The City of Merritt is asking that the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) request the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside to create a dashboard which will report “statistics of the impact decriminalization has had on reducing the harm of criminalization and demonstrates that the continuation of the pilot program is of benefit to communities.”

Coun. Adam Etchart inquired if that wasn’t something that was being done already to which Mayor Mike Goetz said at the meeting that municipalities were promised a dashboard that would provide the information being requested now, but it was cancelled.

“We were supposed to get it and when we went to UBCM, she (Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside) promised it to us as we sat there and then three days after, we got back and she cancelled it,” the mayor said. “She said there would be no numbers given at any point in time.”

The mayor also added that he has requested Merritt RCMP for numbers on the program, but “they’ve been denied to give us the numbers.”

“The whole idea of this was to get numbers. We have a start, we have no middle and no finish. So, there’s no numbers being tracked and it’s causing harm to the community and a great cost to the RCMP, which is the largest part of our budget and they’re actually having to go over budget to look after this.”

The 2024 SILGA convention is set to be held in Kamloops between April 30 and May 3.