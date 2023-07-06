by Laísa Condé —

As Valemount RCMP continues to investigate the death of Merritt City Councillor Claire Newman, evidence suggest that she may have died in a hit-and-run.

According to a press release posted by the Valemount RCMP yesterday (July 5), Mounties responded to an automated cell phone crash notification on Highway 16 near Lucerne Lake, just west of the Alberta border, late on July 5.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, they found a Nissan Frontier running at the location, unlocked and with a dog inside. No other vehicles were found in the area at that moment, although the body of a 46 year old woman, presumed to be Newman, was found in a ditch nearby.

The RCMP also said in the press release that evidence located at the scene suggests that Coun. Newman was outside of her vehicle when she was struck. A grey headlight that belongs to a 2016 to 2018 Jeep Cherokee was found nearby the running vehicle.

Valemount Mounties would like to speak to the driver as well as anyone who may have been in the area from 11 p.m. Tuesday (July 4) until shortly after midnight on July 5.

If you have any information about this, contact the Valemount RCMP at 250-566-4466.