Merritt City Council had its first draft review of the staff’s new Economic Development Strategy, a document that will guide the City’s economic recovery and revitalization efforts until 2031.

At the May 31 Committee of the Whole meeting, Economic Recovery Advisor Stephanie Moore presented the newly drafted document to city council and staff, which identifies five key priorities, as well as several strategies to achieve each priority taken on by multiple organizations.

“We want our city centre to be the economic heart of our community,” said Moore in her report to the committee.

“Economic development is not just a City function. We do have a few actions that are led by other organizations and agencies in the community.”

The actions and strategies suggested by the plan range from promoting tourism and business retention in the community, to establishing a “Business Improvement Area,” which Moore says could allow for a more unified business community.

The key priorities laid out in the plan are as follows, but are subject to change before the final presentation of the plan to council at the June 28 regular meeting:

1. Promote a Vibrant City Centre

2. Economic Diversification and Growth

3. Business Attraction and Retention

4. Increase Housing Supply in City Centre and Urban Villages

5. Commercialization of the Merritt Airport Area

These priorities are currently set to be achieved over the next 10 year period, and will see Merritt gain valuable infrastructure and social benefits, from a revitalized downtown core with pedestrian only streets and public washrooms, as well as possible commercial traffic and development at Merritt’s uncontrolled Saunders Field airport.

Preparations for the creation of this new unified guiding document began in late June of 2021, when funding from the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior (ETSIBC) enabled the City to hire Moore as their advisor. Her work began immediately with reviewing the City’s current documents, followed by months of community engagement with local residents, businesses, and other stakeholders.