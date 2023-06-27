The City of Merritt is asking residents living in the flood zone to clean up and maintain their properties, or face penalty.

Under the city’s current “Good Neighbour Bylaw,” upon discovery of an unsightly premise, bylaw enforcement will send a photo of the property and a letter requesting clean up to the property owner.

If the property has not been up to standard by the date stated in the letter, the City may undertake the work required and the owner of the property will be responsible for the cost, plus a 15 percent administrative fee. Enforcement of the bylaw in the flood inundation zone has been halted since the flood, but city council recently voted to reinstate enforcement effective June 30.

“In particular, the Good Neighbour Bylaw encourages private property owners to cut their grass, trim weeds, and remove debris – all of which create a fire hazard for the city during this dry season,” said the city in a release.

“For the past year and a half, city council has not been enforcing this bylaw in the flood zone, as many residents were dealing with significant clean-up and repair. At present, many residents have repaired their homes, returned to their properties, and are seeking a return to normal.”

The release adds that effective June 30, 2023, residents in the flood zone will be asked to cut their grass and clean up their yards.

For more information, visit www.merritt.ca, or contact city hall at 250-378-4224.