City Councillor Melvina White put forward a notice of motion asking staff to investigate the installation of pedestrian crosswalks at Nicola Avenue and Cleasby Street, as well as Nicola Avenue and Blair Street. Her motion was passed unanimously at council’s June 28 Regular Meeting, prompting staff to engage the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, as Nicola Avenue is a part of Highway 8.

White told the Herald that she heard a number of complaints and concerns from members of the community about the high volume of traffic and low visibility at the two intersections. The Cleasby Street intersection is home to the Merritt Fire and Rescue Department, while the Blair Street intersection hosts Canco Gas Station and is used for commercial trucks to turn into the Aspen Planers mill site.

“I’ve had various people from the public talk to me about those crosswalks over the last year,” said White.

“It just seems to keep getting worse and worse with more traffic happening. The latest one I heard was someone’s daughter almost getting hit by the one on Cleasby. I’ve tried to cross that one myself at various times and people just keep going.”

White said these stories and concerns are what prompted her to bring forward the motion. The City has installed numerous solar-powered flashing pedestrian crosswalk fixtures throughout high traffic areas in recent years, with Councillor Adam Etchart pointing out that the budget for the earlier installations had not been fully used up. White and City staff hope to use this budget rather than adding additional costs to the City’s operating budget.

City staff also addressed White’s concern of why larger commercial trucks are turning down Blair Street, which is not designated as part of the City’s truck route. Due to the location of Aspen Planers Quilchena Avenue mill entrance, logging trucks and other industrial traffic must turn left at Blair Street to enter the mill.

“The one on Blair Street is an issue with the trucks. The main complaint I’ve had is that the trucks can’t see pedestrians when turning the corner. I question why big trucks are coming down there anyhow if it’s not a truck route.”

As White’s motion was unanimously passed, City staff will now engage the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to investigate the feasibility of the two additional pedestrian crossings. The piece of Highway 8 that runs through City limits, called Nicola Avenue, is owned by the provincial government.

The City will need provincial approval before moving ahead on this project or any other along Nicola Avenue. White believes this is the main barrier to completing the project.

“If it was a City responsibility I believe that it would be done right now. What I think a lot of people misunderstand is that Nicola Avenue belongs to the provincial government.”

After engaging the provincial government and investigating the feasibility of the two additional crosswalks, City staff will return their findings to council at a future meeting.