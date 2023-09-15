Some of America’s most treasured and oldest car models made a stop in Merritt on Sept. 15 during a whirlwind tour of B.C.

The Classic Car Club of America is currently on its Pacific Northwest CARavan trip, and had lunch at The Grand pub and grill on the way from Sun Peaks to Whistler.

With a few dozen cars attracting the attention of passerby, some Merrittonians may have seen the defunct luxury Packard models for the first time, including the classic Packard 12 and Packard One Eighty.

The Detroit-based company last produced vehicles in 1958.

With license plates ranging everywhere from Washington, to Colorado, to California and Nevada, the tour entered Canada through the Osooyos border before heading to Kelowna, making its way west to the coast before heading back to the States.