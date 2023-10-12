It may have come down to the wire, but there’s another Canuck back on the PGA Tour.

Merritt’s Roger Sloan entered the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, the ‘farm’ tour for the PGA, in Indiana last weekend sitting in 31st place in season standings. The top 30 at the end of the season earn their way into the PGA.

And with an eight-footer for par on the 18th hole of the final round, the 72nd of the championship, Sloan drained the putt to move into the top ten on the leaderboard for the tournament and 29th in overall season standings to head back to the top tour.

“I just hadn’t hit any putt on line on the back nine, and then I get to 18 and I just chuckle because I have an 8-footer to get back on the PGA Tour,” Sloan told pgatour.com. “But that made it really simple. Go back to the basics. Feel the putt. And give yourself the best chance to make it.