Merittonians now have a new opportunity to engage with their local RCMP officer in the form of ‘Coffee with a Cop,’ a joint initiative of the Merritt RCMP and Community Policing Office. The casual event offers coffee, snacks, and the ear of officers from the local detachment. Locals are welcome to share their concerns and experiences, or just enjoy a casual conversation and a free cup of coffee.

Taking place at the community garden space behind the Merritt Community Policing Office, the first ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event took place on Wednesday, August 10. Over a dozen locals enjoyed the warm weather, while engaging the three Merritt RCMP officers attending on a variety of topics.

“In total, 18 community members joined Merritt RCMP officers for a coffee or tea and discussed everything from crime in the community, traffic concerns, the life of a bee, and their favourite live music performances of all time, to name a few,” said Cst. Blake Chursinoff, Merritt’s community policing officer.

Chursinoff added that the next event taking place on September 21st at the Garden. For more information on ‘Coffee with a Cop,’ or other initiatives by the Merritt Community Policing office, call 250-378-3955.