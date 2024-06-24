Coldwater Indian Band member set to represent Nlaka’pamux Nation at the first-ever Miss Indigenous Canada.

The pageant competition is set to take place on Six Nations of the Grand River, Ontario, from July 24 to 27. Unlike many pageants which are based on looks and modeling, this competition is strictly based on how competitors represent and serve their community, as well as their cultural involvement.

Bree Lepine Woodward, 27-year-old n?e?képmx woman and Coldwater Indian Band member, said that her decision to participate in the contest came after she got more involved in her culture and her community.

“Working with my community has been really rewarding. Learning all the things that were taught to me when I was a child that I’d forgotten, like songs and dances and traditional medicine,” she said.

“I started thinking about that a lot more and wanting to get more involved and learn more. The last two years have been really different and then I saw that Miss Indigenous Canada came up and I was like, why not? I never thought I was gonna get picked, but I was. It’s really exciting.”

Woodward reflects on how growing up in the Nicola Valley shaped her identity.

“My family’s lived in the Nicola Valley for generations and generations so, I don’t think I would ever be comfortable moving away because I believe that my blood knows the land and the land knows me,” she added.

She hopes that participating in the contest will give her the chance to highlight the Nlaka’pamux nation and its culture.

“Well, for the contest, I am representing the Coldwater Band but I think about it more as representing the Nlaka’pamux (People), which is all the 15 bands in the Nlaka’pamux Nation,” Woodward said.

“Something I want to represent while I’m there is our singing and dancing, singing and drumming is going to be my traditional presentation at the contest. That’s something that means a lot to me, our songs talk a lot about the familiar relations between the land and the sky and the people, the four legged animals and the winged ones.”

But her goal is not only to bring the Nlaka’pamux Nation to the spotlight. Woodward also understands the importance of representing the values and traditions of her nation.

“The main way I hope to do that is just by keeping our values at the top of my mind at all times. Like being humble and being open to learning, always being respectful,” Woodward added. “It’s not a competition to me, it’s kind of just an experience. I don’t want to go into it with the expectation that I’m going to get anything.”

For the contest, Woodward is also promoting a charity campaign “We Matter”, an Indigenous organization for Indigenous youth. The focus of the organization is the mental health and overall well-being of Indigenous youth, language keepers, future and leaders of tomorrow.

Woodward said that she aims to make a lot of great memories from the whole experience.

“The main thing that I’d like to take away from it is just the experience,” she said. “I just really want to go to another nation and see what their culture is like as well as meet all the other contestants. They will have such amazing backstories and just make some friends, make some memories and represent my people.”

For those who feel inspired by her, Woodward encourages people not to be afraid of trying something new.

“Even if you don’t get everything you want out of it, it’s still that experience, it’s what shapes you. That’s what life is, all the experiences made up together,” she added.