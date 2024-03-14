Comedic duo to perform at the Grand Pub & Grill.

Comedian Tazz Norris, better known as Big Daddy Tazz or Bipolar Buddha, and Dave Copeland will be performing a comedy show at the Grand Pub & Grill on Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m..

Those who wish to attend the event must get their tickets online at EventBrite.

Copeland and Norris have been friends for 30 years. “We haven’t been able to work together because I moved to Manitoba, but he phoned me and said he was working with The Loop, they needed socks or something,” said Norris. “I said, why don’t we do a fundraiser for them?”

Norris is a comedy veteran with over three decades of experience, being featured on the CBC Winnipeg Comedy Festival and Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival.

He knew at a very young age that he wanted to be a comedian. “I didn’t have a great childhood, so when there was laughs in our house, there was no hitting, there was no alcohol being consumed or anything like that,” said Norris. “I just decided when I was eight years old I wanted to be a comedian, and I just followed my dream, dude.”

Outside of comedy, Norris is also a paranormal investigator and a mental health advocate. To Norris, the lines between comedian and mental health advocate are often blurred. “Somebody called me the Bipolar Buddha because I go on stage, I talk about mental health and I teach people to love themselves,” said Norris.

Norris uses laughter as medicine for mental health. “If we laugh about things that scare us, they’re not insurmountable anymore,” said Norris. “I laughed about my mental health, now I can speak openly about my mental health.”

“The other big thing too is that, in this world, everybody’s being rude to everybody else because of Facebook and people are being a**holes to each other because of differences of opinion,” said Norris. “Well here’s what I want: I want you to not worry about any of that, come to our show, laugh and laugh, leave your world behind for a little bit. It will still be there when we’re done, but at least you’re gonna be able to do it with a smile on your face.”