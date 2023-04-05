A number of local organizations are partnering up to bring both education and employment resources to the community through a career fair at the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology in the coming weeks.

The fair is being organized by Citxw Nlaka’pamux Assembly, Scw’exmx Tribal Council, Community Futures Nicola Valley, WorkBC Merritt, NVIT, School Board 58, and the City of Merritt in a joint effort to increase career and educational opportunities for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

“The main goal of the career fair is to make space available for those that may be seeking employment, and those that are looking for additional staff to join their workforce,” said Madelynn Albert, executive administrator for CNA.

The fair will feature over 50 employers and education opportunities at different tables throughout NVIT’s gymnasium, including provincial health services, local employers, and even emergency services. Additional resources such as training and apprentice information, funding opportunities, and information on inclusive hiring practices. CNA said that they look to work with their community partners, of whom they often share a client base with, to bridge the gap for those struggling to connect with employers.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen increasing amounts of job postings become available,” added Albert.

“In our unique position, with an employment and training department, we’ve seen the unique hardships that some individuals are going through in trying to find employment.”

Along with the plethora of information and resources, the fair will also feature a keynote speaker in Victoria Maxwell. Maxwell is an award-winning keynote speaker and performing artist, exploring the subject of mental health in the context of employment. The fair will also have a number of door prizes, giveaways, and ‘swag,’ according to organizers.

Those looking to connect with employers could find themselves having an on-the-spot interview with their potential boss, as the career fair will have individual breakout rooms available for employers looking to engage potential talent one-on-one. WorkBC is not only helping to organize the event, but will also have a plethora of resources and information regarding employment opportunities, training and education funding, wage subsidies, inclusive hiring, and an number of other topics for both employee and employer.

For more information on the free job fair, which includes a free lunch, contact CNA at 250-378-1864, or WorkBC at 250-378-5151.