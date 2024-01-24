Town hall with the mayor is proven to be a success of open dialogue among the community and the city’s official.

Last Tuesday, Jan. 16, Merritt residents gathered at the Canadian Country Music Hall for a town hall meeting that proved to be a dynamic and engaging platform for civic debate.

The event provided an opportunity for community members to voice their concerns, hear updates from Mayor Mike Goetz, and actively participate in shaping the future of the city.

In an interview with the Herald, Mayor Mike Goetz said he really enjoyed hearing what the community cares so much about Merritt.

“I really enjoyed the fact that everybody had really good questions and (they) are passionate about their community,” he said. “They’re passionate about Merritt, they love this community and they want to see it do the best and they want to make sure it’s going in the right direction.”

Mayor Goetz said that one of the main topics of the night was water, especially up at Gateway 286, which is soon-to-be developed into a commercial centre including restaurants, convenience retail, gas bar, dog park and western Canada’s largest electric vehicle charging station.

“A lot of people are concerned about water, especially up at (Gateway) 286, you know? Do we have enough water for those kinds of situations?,” the mayor said. “The answer is yes, we wouldn’t be able to go ahead and build unless the Province was satisfied that water could be provided.”

A lot of concerns were also raised about the City’s plan regarding wildfires and what is happening with the flood mitigation, such as “the bridge” repair and the dikes that are getting repaired.

“Water, wildfires and drought seem to be the biggest concerns right now and rightfully so, because I mean, we’ve had two very hot summers in a row,” Mayor Goetz said. “We hadn’t seen much snow or any kind of rain.”

Another topic that was brought up during the open forum was safety around town. A few Merrittonians have been concerned about an extreme weather shelter that is operating near a school. However, Mayor Goetz assures that everyone involved in that operation is very engaged.

“We meet regularly with the shelter staff, BC Housing and the RCMP to make sure that, you know, these people are in town, but we want them to be part of the community, but don’t be a problem in the community,” he added.

The mayor said he hopes the rest of council will join for the next meeting.

“I think that’s what you’ll see next year is a Chamber of Commerce town hall with all of council and by then byelection will be done, so we’ll have a full council.”