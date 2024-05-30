On Sunday, May 27, Merritt residents and neighbouring communities gathered at the civic centre in Merritt for a highly anticipated town hall meeting, which featured Conservative Party Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) candidate Tony Luck alongside Conservative Party of British Columbia leader John Rustad.

The event provided a platform for community members to voice their concerns, ask questions and engage in dialogue with the Conservative Party of B.C. for the upcoming election.

Some of the focal points included the affordability and speeding up permits to get work done.

“It makes no sense to me whatsoever that we got wildfires in this area and then we’re waiting two years to get permits to go and cut these damaged trees, to salvage them, get reforested, get rehabilitated, get back to healthy forest,” said Rustad. “Why is it taking two years or longer to get permits? In Alberta, when they have a wildfire, three weeks later, they’re in there, they got the permits, they’re already doing the work. They’re already cutting down the trees, they’re already doing the rehabilitation.”

“Our permitting process has gotten to the place where you need to get permits to collect information so that you can apply for permits,” Rustad continued. “And we wonder why we’re the highest cost producers in North America? Because we have these layers and layers and layers of requirements and bureaucracy and cost that has been added in.”

To increase affordability, the Conservative Party of B.C. hopes to get rid of the carbon tax and double in-province food production. “As a province, we only procure 34 per cent of the food we consume from British Columbia, that means two thirds of the food we consume comes from outside our borders,” said Rustad.

“If climate is changing to the point where it’s going to reduce production somewhere else, or governments come forward with these crazy policies if, they want to reduce nitrogen based fertilizer or eliminate it… We need to be thinking about how we actually double B.C.’s food production, why wouldn’t we want to do that? Why wouldn’t we want to make sure that our people aren’t vulnerable in this province?” continued Rustad.

If elected, the Conservative Party of B.C. will first prioritize getting a budget in place, get the pipeline in place, hiring back healthcare workers, and bringing forward legislation that prevents biological men from competing against biological women in sports.

“Come the spring session, which is when the first legislative opportunity, so budget of course will be priority, we’ll have the pipeline stuff in place,” said Rustad. “The next big ones we’re going to do is get rid of the mandates, hire back our healthcare workers, going to do that as quickly as we possibly can.

“We’re gonna pass legislation that protects women and girls in sports, we will make it so that biological men cannot compete with women in women’s sports,” Rustad continued. “We’re going to protect the rights of women, make sure that they have safe places to be able to go. And this isn’t about taking rights away from anybody else, we’ll make sure that there’s safe places and rights for everyone, but I’m not interested in taking away the rights of one particular group to give to a different group.”