People planning to drive through Kicking Horse Canyon later this year need to add an extra hour and a half to their trip as fall construction closures will create detours soon.

Due to the need for more complex construction work on Highway 1 between Golden and Castle Junction, a full closure of this stretch will be done from noon on Sept. 26, 2022, until 6 a.m. on Dec. 1.

Plans to make this 4.8 kilometre stretch of narrow, winding two-lane roads into a modern four-lane standard requires minimal travel disruptions.

All through traffic along this Highway 1 stretch will be routed via highways 93S and 95, adding as much as one and a half hours of travel time. Roadside signs will provide advance notice of the closure.

Drivers should expect congestion and some delays on the alternate route during busier periods. They are also advised to use caution and watch for wildlife, school children and school buses. Travelling during off-peak periods when possible is suggested.

Destinations between Castle Junction and the construction zone, such as Lake Louise and Field, will continue to be accessible from the east throughout the closure.

Local and commuter traffic, with prearranged permits will be escorted by a pilot vehicle during half-hour periods through the construction zone twice daily, beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m.

Similar escorts will be provided for school buses to ensure students have uninterrupted access to school. Emergency vehicles in response mode will be provided escorted passage on short notice.

The highway will be reopened temporarily for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend from noon on Oct. 7 until noon on Oct. 11.

Following the fall closure, some of the newly constructed elements such as bridge decks on new bridges and viaducts will be put into service to allow the remaining adjacent work to be carried out.

Updates on delays will be available online at: www.DriveBC.ca (https://www.DriveBC.ca)