A few Merrittonians are concerned with a homeless shelter’s proximity to local schools.

On a notice sent out by BC Housing to residents around 1755 Coldwater Ave. area, it reports that an extreme weather response (EWR) shelter will operate between Jan. 7 and March 31, between 6 p.m. to 10 a.m., when an EWR alert is issued for Merritt under specific conditions.

Also according to the notice, EWR alerts are only issued if temperatures sustained or feel like at or below -7 Celsius and/or a snowstorm accumulates more than five centimetres of snow.

Taylor Cox, a resident that lives in the area where the shelter is located, said they were notified by BC Housing and AskWellness Society on Jan. 3, without any prior consultation with those who live in the area.

“There’s a lot of people that I know that are concerned about their property in general. We just got over the fact that in the last few years there has been a lot of crime in the area,” she said. “That has died down and now people are worried that it’s gonna ramp up again.”

According to BC Housing’s website, emergency weather response shelters are “temporary but immediate places to stay for anyone who is homeless or at risk of homelessness.”

Based on the latest data by Point-in-Time Homeless Count, there are currently 67 homeless people in Merritt.

However, according to Cox, what worries her and local parents the most is their children’s safety, as the shelter lies right across Merritt Secondary School and close to Merritt Central Elementary School.

“Being right by a school, I don’t think it’ll be very beneficial for children to be seeing people shooting up or overdosing,” Cox said. “You never know what it could do to a kid’s psyche, right?”

According to a BC Housing email to the Herald, the EWR is a community-led program, meaning that “individual communities are responsible for finding and selecting suitable sites.”

“The former armoury site is owned by the City, who identified it as a location for the shelter,” the email reads. “Letters were issued to neighbours the week of Jan. 1 to advise them of the shelter and the school board was consulted.”

A situation that Cox described as a “band-aid” solution for the homeless and addicted population, but she wishes there was a better and safer solution for both residents and those who seek the shelter.

“These people deserve to go to sleep knowing that they are not going to freeze to death every night,” she said. “But at the same time, other people that live in the area also deserve to go to bed knowing that they’re not going to find somebody overdosed in their yard.