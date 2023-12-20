This year’s local Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign brought in $1,254 for Merritt Youth and Family Services, with all funds going towards program food and supplies.

A cheque was presented by Tim Hortons staff to MYFS Executive Director Lenora Fletcher on Dec. 7, following the company’s first-ever holiday cookie campaign.

“Thank you all that made the time to buy a cookie during the event,” said Fletcher.

“It was very exciting to be included.”

The organization is in the process of preparing its new location at the corner of Quilchena Avenue and Chapman Street for opening.

The opening of the new location is yet to be announced, with work still being completed inside the building across from the Beyond Fitness centre.