—— By Michael Potestio/Castanet

The Kamloops Fire Centre is seeing favourable conditions early into wildfire season, but that could change with just a couple weeks of warm weather, the BC Wildfire Service is warning.

Provincial ministers and BCWS officials provided an update for the summer’s seasonal wildfire outlook on Wednesday, which showed favourable conditions so far in the Southern Interior.

However, BCWS director Cliff Chapman said seven to 10 warm days drying forest fuels could change wildfire conditions.

“Right now, if you if you look out into the fuels, they’re relatively green, which means they’re not really susceptible to fire,” Chapman said.

“We’re not seeing a lot of lightning come through the southern half of the province at this point in time [either], so for the next, I would say, one to two weeks, we’re certainly doing okay in the southern two thirds of the province in terms of the conditions.”

Chapman said unlike the northeast of the province, it doesn’t take persistent drought conditions and heat to dry out fire fuels in the southern half of the province.

“Most of our fire centres last year experienced a very challenging fire season, and I think everybody is curious and wants to know specific to their region what things are looking like, and we will continue to provide information through our social channels on what we’re seeing,” Chapman said.

As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the fire danger rating across most of the Kamloops Fire Centre was listed as moderate, with some areas designated low and a few pockets where the danger rating is considered high.

Matt MacDonald, lead fire weather forecaster for BCWS, said there’s a strong probability of above-normal temperatures in late June and into July in B.C.

The provincial government is not expecting to see as extreme a wildfire season as last year around B.C., but there is still the potential for large fires, especially in the northeast and the central Interior.

MacDonald said while spring showers and cool temperatures have helped keep conditions favourable, 2024 could still be another challenging wildfire season for B.C. due to persistent drought, lack of snow and remaining holdover fires in the province.

“We have seen some rain, we have seen some cool temperatures, but that’s expected to shift, so we can all anticipate increasing fire hazard here [as] we approach the core of the summer,” MacDonald said.