Whether you are on the hunt to find your next hidden gem or just hoping to get involved in a good cause, make sure you don’t miss the Cops For Kids yard sale.

On Saturday, May 4, from 8 a.m. to noon, Merrittonians are invited to participate in the Cops For Kids detachment yard sale happening at the Merritt RCMP detachment parking lot.

For Derrick Francis, retired RCMP corporal with the Merritt RCMP detachment, his biggest motivation in participating in the cause is seeing the families he is able to help.

“The first year I went, I wasn’t sure exactly what I was getting into, but as soon as I met the sponsored families I just fell in love with the cause,” he said. “I’ll keep doing it as long as I can.”

Cops For Kids is a charitable foundation that raises money to support children who have suffered a medical, physical or traumatic crisis in the communities served by the Southeast District RCMP.

“We hold events across the southern Interior for fundraising. We’re having this garage sale here in Merritt and we’re also having an RCMP regimental ball on June 1 and some of the funds raised from that are going to Cops For Kids,” Francis added.

Anyone who wishes to donate for the yard sale happening in Merritt is welcomed to do so.

“We’re looking for donations. They can call the Merritt (RCMP) detachment if they have something to drop off for, we can pick it up for them,” Francis said. “All the funds are going directly to Cops For Kids, we don’t have any overhead or anything, we donate it all.”

“They can bring items down, they can come down and spend their money on May 4 and buy items. They can also donate at that time or donate online as well.”

Francis is also participating for the seventh time in the annual Cops For Kids ride in September this year.

“The most important part for me is we get to meet some of the sponsored families, which is really what it’s all about, is getting kids healthy,” he added. “As a police officer, my main reason was to get into the business to help. So for me, the ride is very important to me. It’s a spiritual and emotional uplift and it’s nice to see a charity where so much of the funds go directly to the cause.”

He hopes Merrittonians stop by at the garage sale in town and help the good cause.

“I realize people are strapped but if they just understand that, no matter how small a donation they can give or help us with something for our garage sale, it adds up and it goes to the people that need it the most.”