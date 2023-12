Coquihalla Highway is closed in both directions south of Comstock Road after a vehicle incident.

Based on pictures posted on social media, three crashed semi-trucks appear to be involved.

According to DriveBC, traffic stopped Northbound at Hope and Southbound at Merritt.

The transportation agency said crews are already on scene and vehicle recovery is also in progress.

“Expect major delays,” reads the DriveBC statement.

More to come.