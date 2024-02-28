Road closure announced for the Coquihalla Highway due to a vehicle accident.

According to DriveBC, the incident occurred on the southbound lane near the Britton Creek rest area, approximately 102.8 kilometres from Merritt or six kilometres from Hope at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Drive B.C. advises a detour via Highway 5A and Highway 3.

The Coquihalla is currently under a winter storm warning, expecting between 25 to 40 centimetres of snow.

This is a developing story: We’ll give updates on the situation as we learn more.